Locals helping locals with business startup webinar applauded

Starting a business can be a daunting idea. But, it is one that many of us have pondered at one point or another in our lives. The thought of being your own boss or setting your own hours seems appealing to most, but most never get past the idea of starting their own business.

For some, the biggest hurdle is, where to begin and what to do to get started?

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the Chambers County Development Authority, along with America’s Small Business Development Center (ASBDC), the Circle of Care and the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a webinar on starting small businesses in the state of Alabama.

ASBDC will discuss mostly business startups, financing and general information that newer entrepreneurs need to keep in mind while starting a business.

There will also be a panel of three local entrepreneurs to discuss their experiences about starting a business in the Greater Valley Area.

The entrepreneurs are Bill Scott, who founded Knology and later became WOW!, Frank Norman, who helped found Johnny’s Pizza and Pokey’s and Clarence Heard, who founded Da Grub Spot in LaFayette.

Many that have started their own businesses have attended seminars, read books and listened to podcasts from people from across the country. However, we feel it’s much more useful to have successful people from our own community discuss the process.

Being able to see and hear from someone you know and see around town makes the vision more clear and attainable.

These are voices that we all know and trust within our own town — who better to give advice?

The webinar is free and should be a great tool for anyone with a desire to start their own business in Alabama.

If you had any thoughts of starting your own business, then we encourage you to support this venture and pick up some helpful tips from those that have had success starting their own businesses.

