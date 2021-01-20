Mary Magdalene Harrington went to be with all the family and friends that have gone before her. On Dec. 11, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. EST. Mary passed away due to the effects of cancer. Mary was born on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 1942, at 11:05 a.m., at the old Langdale Hospital in Langdale to Young Jasper “Y.J.” and Nettie Louverne Benefield Harrington.

Mary attended Elementary School in River View and graduated from Valley High School in May of 1960. Mary met and married Robert Pompey Penna on July 2, 1960, they divorced in 1973.

Mary worked for Atlanta Gas Company for a number of years and then finally landed a career with the Georgia Power Company, retiring after twenty years of service as a Customer Service Supervisor.

Mary is survived by her son, Ronald M. Penna and his wife, Donnette, and son, Robert A. Penna and his wife, Ashlynn; as well as her grandchildren, Patrick Penna, Bridget Horne, Darica Long, Andrew Penna II, Carly Penna, Jasmine Nguyen, Isaac Nguyen, and Isaiah Nguyen; as well as her sisters, Betty Jean Brown and Patricia Ann Folmar, and her brother Jackie Lamar (Pete) Harrington.

“A butterfly lights beside us like a sunbeam and for a brief moment its glory and beauty belong to our world but then it flies again. Though we wish it could have stayed, we feel lucky to have seen it.”

Mary, we each feel lucky for our brief moment with you! Rest in peace daughter, sister, mother, relative and friend!

Family and friends will gather at the cemetery where Mary’s father and mother are buried to celebrate Mary’s life and to say goodbye; date and time: Jan. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST. The cemetery is located across the road from 1290 River Rd, Valley, AL 36854.

