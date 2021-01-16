Mr. Chartina P. Porter
Mr. Chartina P. Porter, a resident of Lanett, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.
Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. (EST) at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett, with Bishop Donald Lancaster officiating.
Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.
His survivors include his children, Chartino L. Porter, Carolyn (Francisco) Marin, Catrina Porter, Christopher Porter, Cavatsky Porter, Martina Dunn, Delmarius Washington, Cordiero Mathis and Delmetrish Washington; 26 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a loving sister, Vera P. (Lorenzo) Nickerson; three brothers, Tommy L. Porter, Jr., Manual Lewis Edwards and Darrius Porter; a close friend, Larry Jackson; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.
Mr. Chester Heard
Mr. Chester Heard, a longtime resident of Valley, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at The Heights on Huebner, San Antonio,... read more