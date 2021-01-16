Mr. Chester Heard, a longtime resident of Valley, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at The Heights on Huebner, San Antonio, Texas.

Graveside services are scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. (EST) at Zion Rest Baptist Church Cemetery, Fob James Drive, Valley. The Rev. Fredrick Stanley pastor and Pastor Mamie L. Pennington officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

Public viewing is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. from Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.

His survivors include his children, Kishieka (Wendell) Hadnot, Ft. Worth, Texas and Senica (Charles) Trammell, San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren; sisters, Dora P. (Eli) Luke, Temple, Georgia, Marcella H. Montfort, Atlanta and Drewciller H. Hardy, Valley; brothers, Clarence N. Heard, Spurgeon A. (Delois) Heard and Gary K. Heard, all of Valley, Dale Heard, Huntsville and Jerome (Judy) Heard, Tampa, Florida; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

