Mr. Gene Ison, 88, of LaFayette, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Ison was born in Chambers County on April 17, 1932, to the late George Ison and the late Josie Welch Ison. He attended the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Camp Hill and was retired from the painting and logging business.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Union Hill with the Rev. Steve Powell officiating.

He is survived by his adopted daughter, Ashley Ison, of LaFayette; granddaughter, Sophie Ison, of LaFayette; niece, Nancy Clark, of Valley; many great nieces and great nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

