January 6, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:46 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Mr. Gregory “Skibo” Thomas, age 65, of Fairburn, Georgia, formerly of West Point, gained his wings into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at WellStar Douglas Medical Center, Douglasville, Georgia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by M. W. Lee Mortuary.

