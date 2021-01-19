Mr. James “JV” Edward Vines, 54 of LaFayette, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Public viewing was held on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services were held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at New Mt. Sellers Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Terry L. Magby, Sr., Pastor officiated,

James is survived by his mother, Mae Emma Vines, of LaFayette; son, Ja’Xarte Hill, of Opelika and daughter, Jicorya McCurdy, of Douglasville, Georgia; two sisters, San Janette King, of Augusta, Georgia and Kathy Vines, of LaFayette; five brothers, Randall (Aida) Vines, of Penscola, Florida, Leonard Vines (Patricia), Gary Vines, Michael (Laura) Ross, all of LaFayette and Chris (Leanne) Ross, of Auburn; two grandsons, Tray and Carter of Douglasville, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Novic Vines, of Auburn; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a special niece and caregiver, Terrika Mangram and a childhood friend, the Rev. George Rampey of LaFayette.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

