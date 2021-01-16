Mr. Warren O. McCants, a resident of Cusseta, AL, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Cancer Treatment Center of America, Newnan, Georgia.

Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. (EST) at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery, County Road 389, Cusseta. The Rev. Arthur Thomas will serve as the pastor and the Rev. David L. Core, Sr. officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

Public viewing is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. from Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.

His survivors include his wife of 24 years, Pamela Pollard McCants; his children, Jamario (Takeryia) McCants and Jartinez (Beverly) McCants; a godson whom he reared, Telly (Demeetra) Calloway; eight loving grandchildren; one sister, Cynthia (the Rev. James) Core; two brothers, Roy McCants and Antwoine (Althea) Gipson; aunts, Wanda (George) Huguley and Rosetta Avery; uncles, the Rev. Richard (Brenda) Carter, Jr., Dr. Charles Carter, Bruce (Diane) Carter, John McCants and William (Carolyn) Carter; mother-in-law, Annie Harper Pollard; father-in-law, John (Betty) Pollard; in-laws, Annie Johnson, Teresa Pollard, Sharon Pitts, Dorothy (KC) Avery and Tommy (Connie) Harper; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

