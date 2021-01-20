Mr. William F. Burns, Jr.
Mr. William F. Burns, Jr., a resident of Lanett, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at noon EST at Handy Memorial Cemetery, LaFayette, with the Rev. Terry L. Magby officiating.
Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.
Public Viewing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. (EST) at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.
You Might Like
Mr. Marvin James Roberts, Sr.
Mr. Marvin James Roberts, Sr., age 81, of Valley, died peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. He... read more