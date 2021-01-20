Mr. William W. (Bill) Adams, Jr. left us to join our Almighty Father on Jan. 16, 2021. Mr. Bill Adams graduated from LaGrange High School in 1945 and earned his Textile Science degree from Auburn Polytechnic Institute in 1949. Mr. Adams devoted his entire 39-year professional career to West Point Manufacturing Company, retiring from West Point Stevens Research Center in 1989. Mr. Adams was a United States Air Force veteran who served honorably as a Ground Electronics officer in the Korean War. His hobbies and interests included golf, tennis, computers, web design, wood carving, running and community volunteer work. He was a founding member of the “Chattahoochee Chasers Running Club.” Mr. Adams was a member of West Point First Baptist Church for over 50 years. Mr. Adams leaves his memory to be cherished by his loving and faithful wife, Ann Adams, his children, Jayne (Matt) Bancroft, Loveland, CO, son, William (Meredith) Adams III, Georgetown, TN, step-sons, Eddy (Peggy) Chandler, Orlando, FL & Tim Chandler, Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mr. Adams’s life will be celebrated in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Chattahoochee Valley Hospice or West Point Baptist Church.For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

