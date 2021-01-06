Mrs. Cora Lee Tucker, 89, of Lanett, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home in Valley.

Public viewing was held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at noon EST at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Lanett. Pastor James McTier officiating and the Rev. Marvin C. James eulogist

She leaves to cherish her loving memories her children, Shirley T. Gunn, Connie T, Story, Tommy Lee Tucker, and Antonio Ferez Tucker, and a beloved stepson Willie L. Jenkins, all of Lanett; brother, Marvin James, of Lanett, grandchildren, Willie Dave Tucker, Jr., Valerie T. Ferrell (Clarence), Alexander Tucker (Angela), Octavius Tucker (Tracy), LaTorrence S. Tucker (Candace), Charlene T. Higins (Bennett), Eric Hines-Tucker, Stephanie Tucker, Colandra T. St. George, Resharard Ligon, Tomeshia Baker, Henry Hines, Jada Little, Marquez Tucker, Cameron Tucker and Jordan Tucker; 32 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

