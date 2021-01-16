For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight; I have finished my course. My body was tired and worn out. I am now pain-free and running on the streets of gold. I have kept the faith.

Mrs. Juanita “Nita” Yates, age 96, went to be with Jesus on Jan. 12, 2021, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Yates was a native of Chambers County, Alabama, and lived most of her life in Lanett, and West Point. She later moved to Vidalia, Georgia in 2013 to be near family.

Mrs. Yates was a graduate of Lanett High School in 1942. She worked in retail sales in downtown West Point for many years at Woolworth’s, Penney’s, Kessler’s, and Jacob’s Pharmacy. She also served as a caregiver for the elderly and was a volunteer in the gift shop at George H. Lanier Memorial Hospital for 15 years. Nita was a people person and loved helping others and being a friend to all. She had a wide network of friends from her jobs, church, neighbors, social and civic activities, and living in the Valley area for 89 years. Nita was a member of Spring Road Christian Church, but still maintained close friendships with many members of her former church, Community Chapel Church of God. Nita was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her children and grands. In her earlier years, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, camping with the Valley Vagabonds, and meeting new people. She was a former member of the Pilot Club, Garden Club, Red Hats, West Point Women’s Club and Lanett Hobby Club. Nita loved sending birthday cards to friends and acquaintances and had a propensity to remember birthdays of special people in her life.

Mrs. Yates is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jesse W. Yates; father, Isaac Free; mother, Alberta Lindsey Harrison Knight; sister, Peggy June Harrison Lashley; brother, Tommy Harrison; and two infant brothers.

Mrs. Yates is survived by her daughters, Nancy June Taylor, of Austin, Texas and Joanne Barr (Sam), of Vidalia, Georgia; Judy McCarley Dickinson (Graham), of Auburn; four grandchildren, Matt Barr and Ben Barr, of Vidalia, Kate Barr Parkerson (Matt), of Atlanta and McCall Taylor Wascher (Rickie,) of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jessie Barr Anderson (Joseph) and Chase Barr (Katlyn), of Hazlehurst, Georgia, Maggie and Abby Barr of Vidalia, Beau Parkerson, of Atlanta and the Wascher girls, Ruby Carole, Bertie Lindsey, Olive Taylor, and June Hart, all of Austin, Texas; two great-great-grandsons, Eli Joseph Anderson, of Hazlehurst and Leo Allen Barr-Correa of Vidalia, and another great-grandson due in June; one cousin, Doris Wheeler Sothers, of Opelika, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Mrs. Yates’ caregivers and close friends, Veronica Hurley and Celeste Gabriel.

A celebration of life service for Juanita “Nita” Yates was held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST in the Chapel of Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett. The Rev. David Bradshaw officiated. Following the funeral, the family gathered for her burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett.

The family received friends at the Bluffton Funeral Services one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 312 South 1st Avenue, Lanett, AL 36863.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

