Ms. Mattie P. Jackson Trice, the daughter of Neil James and Bessie Lee Glaze, was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Troup County, Georgia. On Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, God sent his angels to bring his daughter home.

Mattie accepted Christ and joined New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, West Point at an early age.

Mattie received her education in the West Point Public School System. She was employed by West Point Pepperell for many years.

“Matt,” as she was known by, enjoyed life and hanging out with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Neil James; mother, Bessie Lee Glaze; brother, John W. Jackson, Griggs Scroggins, Gaines Scroggins, Calvin Scroggins, Clarence Scroggins, Anthony Jackson and a sister, Mable Lee Nightingale.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Torrie (Dorothy) Trice of West Point, Warren Trice of Anniston and a daughter, Wanda Nadutey of Pensacola, Florida; six grandchildren, Jetorria Trice, Faustina Thomas, Earl Nadutey, DeUanna Nadutey, Marshelle Jackson Trice, and Miyer Wilson; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Willie B. Jackson of Atlanta, Georgia; a special sister-in-law, Ruby Nail; host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, special niece, Shana McWhorter; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Graveside will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET in the Marseilles Cemetery with Pastor Michael Slaughter serving as the Eulogist.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary.

Arrangements are entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.

