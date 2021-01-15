SUSCC signs agreement with Alabama State

On Tuesday, the Presidents of Alabama State University (ASU) and Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) signed a formal concurrent enrollment articulation agreement during a virtual memorandum of understanding (MOU) ceremony.

The agreement provides an opportunity for Southern Union students to take courses at both institutions in a seamless pathway that will benefit those students who plan to transfer from Southern Union to ASU.

ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., and Southern Union President, Todd Shackett, signed the MOU that formalized the agreement that both colleges believe will be of great benefit to students. Initially, the signing was to be held on Southern Union’s campus, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was moved to a virtual ceremony.

Students have the opportunity to take credit-bearing courses at Alabama State University and Southern Union concurrently, which will help provide a smooth transition from an associate’s degree at Southern Union to an undergraduate degree at ASU.

Ross said the agreement brings together two fine institutions of higher education for a common goal, which is to provide meaningful opportunities for students.

“This agreement allows both schools to focus on helping to enhance the education of their students, which are our most precious resource,” Ross said during the live event.

“This is a match that lifts-up students and allows us to continue to help enhance their educational and career opportunities. This MOU is part of a program that we call ‘Hornets on the Horizon.’ It gives interested students at Southern Union an opportunity to obtain a four-year degree from ASU and an associate degree from the partner school,” Ross said. “This is a great collaboration between our two schools, and it is all about student success.”

Shackett stressed the importance of new opportunities for SUSCC students.

“This is a most fulfilling agreement that provides an opportunity for our Southern Union students to have more meaningful career paths by having two degrees — one from Alabama State and another from Southern Union,” Shackett said.

The “Hornets on the Horizon” provides SUSCC students the opportunity to take ASU courses in biomedical engineering, rehabilitation services and forensic biology.

The program will be limited to 10 students for each of the three degree paths for the 2021-22 academic year, and it will only be available to students who are residents of Alabama.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

