OUR VIEW: As we begin 2021 in earnest, we know 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, VTN included. As you are aware, we made a difficult decision during the spring to reduce our print editions to just two a week. All local businesses were impacted in some way by this unforeseen pandemic, which has changed our lives a lot.

We have continued to produce new content five days a week via our e-edition, which has given us the ability to reach people via a digital format. A digital newspaper is a big change for some — and who would’ve imagined it 20 years ago — but we’re thankful for this way to reach our devoted readers.

We could not do what we do without the incredible support from our community.

To our readers, we appreciate your loyal support. We want to tell your stories and celebrate your successes.

But as we begin 2021, this feels like a good time to remind people that we don’t know everything that’s going on. We know about a lot of things — council meetings, commission meetings, large-scale events. We probably have those covered.

But if an employee in your office is retiring after 50 years, we probably don’t know unless you tell us. If grandma is celebrating her 100th birthday, we probably don’t know that either, but we’d like to be there.

If someone in your family just won a major award, we might not know. If a sinkhole has formed suddenly on a road you travel often, we might not know, unless we drive down the same road. If you drive by an area where 15 cop cars are sitting, let us know. There could be something going on, and it’s possible that we might not know about that either.

We do our best to keep up with everything from corner to corner in Chambers County, but we’re a small staff with a lot to do. We want to cover everything happening here, and we love to write about locals and their successes, but we don’t know everything.

That’s where we could use your help. If you know of something interesting going on, pick up the phone or send us a Facebook message. We’ve got to be the easiest business in Chambers County to reach, as we are available on every platform.

Thank you once again for the continued support, and we look forward to brighter days ahead.

