William Harris Robinson, Jr., age 82, of Lanett passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on June 5, 1938, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He graduated from Chattanooga High School and the University of Tennessee with a degree in marketing. He worked in management for Belk Hudson for 23 years and he retired from the West Point Pepperell Mill Store after 23 years of service.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lanett where he served as a deacon and church treasurer for many years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcy C. Robinson; sons, Stephen (Julie) Robinson, Mark (Wendy) Robinson; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harris Robinson, Sr. and Elizabeth Robinson; son, William Scott Robinson; brother, Glenn Robinson.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at noon CST, 1 p.m. EST at the Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville with the Rev. Ronnie Jordan and Gene Webb officiating.

The family requests that memorials be made in his memory to the First Baptist Church of Lanett, P.O. Box 365, Lanett, Alabama 36863 or to the ALS Foundation, 300 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 209, Birmingham, Alabama 35242.

Please visit his memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Bill, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

