Andrea Leigh Maddux, 34, of Valley, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021, at EAMC in Opelika. Andrea was born on Nov. 5, 1986, to Randall and Angela Maddux.

Andrea is survived by her parents, Randall and Angela Maddux; brother, Daniel Jordan Maddux, of Madison; grandfather, Larry G. Pruitt, of Lanett; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Preston William Maddux and Beatrice Newman Maddux; and grandmother, Patricia Lunsford Pruitt.

Andrea loved Jesus, her church, her school, and all of her friends and family. She loved music and dancing and looked forward to her school prom each fall. She loved all things “Grinch” and riding the Merry Go Round at Christmas.

Andrea graduated from Lanett High School in 2005 and was a student of Valley Haven School.

The family will greet friends for visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. EST at Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.

Services will be held at Lanett Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST and will also be on Facebook Live (Lanett Nazarene). Interment will be a private family only service.

Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and service.

Flowers will be accepted, or Memorials can be made to Valley Haven Foundation, or Lanett Church of the Nazarene.

For online condolences, please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

