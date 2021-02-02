Jean Crowder Williams was born on April 18, 1926, in the Langdale Community of Valley, to Jim Tom and Eva Snuggs Crowder. She passed from this life on Jan. 31, 2021, at the age of 94.

She was a life-long member of Langdale United Methodist Church where she held various positions over the years. She was Sunday School teacher, member of Administrative Board, Bible School worker and church secretary. Her church and her faith were foundations of her life.

Graduating from Valley High School in 1944, she often mentioned her classmates who had to leave school to fight in WW II. She appreciated their sacrifice and was staunchly patriotic. At Valley High School, she was a member of the Beta Club.

Jean married Horace M. Williams, Jr. of Fairfax on Oct. 17, 1942. Together they raised a family of three boys and a niece and nephew. She worked hard to help provide for her family.

Her secretarial/office manager jobs include: Bell Aircraft Corporation in Marietta, Georgia, George H. Lanier Memorial Hospital, Alabama Gas Corporation, Langdale United Methodist Church, and Pastoral Institute (Bradley Center) in Lanett. She worked with West Point Pepperell as an Employment Assistant at Personnel Services and retired as a Junior Accountant in the Consumer Products Division.

She had a great love for history and was instrumental in the formation of the Valley Historic Preservation Commission, serving in various capacities in that organization.

In 1986, she was installed as a member of the National Secretary Association and served on several committees in that organization. She was Secretary of the Year in 1976 and received her hard-earned Certified Profession Secretary status in May, 1976, and her Lamp of Learning at Georgia Division Workshop in Gainesville, Georgia, in September of that same year.

Mrs. Williams is survived by two sons, Russell (Aneva) Williams, Randall (Debbie) Williams, of Valley; a daughter-in-law, Sheree Williams, of Lanett; her niece, Wanda (Gary) Irvin, of Lanett; a nephew, Jackie (Debbie) Crowder, of Albany, New York; and her sister-in-law, Billie Jean Clem of Daphne; grandchildren, David (Vickie) Williams, Jane Williams Moseley, of Elba, Melissa (Harley) Moore, of Greenwood, South Carolina, Ben (Jennifer) Williams, of Cusseta, Matthew (Joy) Williams, of Placida, Florida, Elizabeth (Drew) Robinson, of Opelika, Kevin Williams U.S. Army, Angela Irvin Harmon, of Lanett, Becky Hess Anderson of Salmon, Idaho, Cody Crowder, of Albany, New York, Crystal Hess and Misty Brady, of Colony, New York, Chanda Crowder, of Boaz and Jeremy Crowder, of Beauregard; and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace M. Williams, Jr.; her son, Richard K. Williams; her parents, Jim Tom and Eva Snuggs Crowder; and her siblings, Luther Crowder, Lynn Crowder, Ruby Jim Tillie, Irma Gibson, and Edward Crowder.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at noon EST at the Langdale United Methodist Church. The Rev. Paul Messer and the Rev. Rusty Tate will officiate the service. The family will be receiving friends at the church on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. EST until the service hour. Interment will follow in Langdale Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Langdale United Methodist Church Barrel of Love Fund, 6301 20th Avenue, Valley, Alabama 36854.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Williams, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

