Lanett boys basketball rises in final ASWA poll

For the final time this season, the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its basketball rankings. Since the AISA already started its playoffs, those rankings were finalized in the previous rankings.

The Lanett boys team is the only AHSAA Chambers County team ranked in the final poll. The Panthers moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the final poll.

The Panthers were one of the three Greater Valley Area teams to win its area. The Beulah girls team and LaFayette girls team were the other two teams to win their areas. All three teams will have a first-round bye in their respective area tournaments.

The Valley boys basketball team finished second in 6A Area 4, which means it will host Opelika in the first round of the area tournament.

The Lanett girls and LaFayette boys each finished third 2A Area 7. Both teams will travel to Ranburne for the first round of the area tournament.

The Valley girls and Beulah boys finished in the bottom of their respective areas and will have to travel for its area tournament matchups.

The Chambers Academy boys and Springwood girls both had a first-round bye in the AISA playoffs, meaning they both advanced to the state quarterfinals in Montgomery. Chambers will play Escambia on Saturday, while Springwood will play Tuscaloosa Academy on Monday.

The Chambers girls dominated Hooper at home on Monday, while the Springwood boys took care of Success Unlimited 61-38 on the road. Both teams advanced to Montgomery with the wins. Chambers will play Lowndes on Friday, while Springwood will face Tuscaloosa Academy.

Below is a full list of the final AHSAA rankings:

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Hoover (25-1) Vestavia Hills (26-3) Hewitt-Trussville (24-3) Foley (18-3) Spain Park (20-9) Auburn (14-4) Sparkman (18-10) Austin (15-8) Fairhope (16-3) Theodore (22-6)

Others nominated: Baker (15-9), Davidson (13-11), Dothan (9-6), Enterprise (11-7), Gadsden City (14-8).

CLASS 6A

Hazel Green (29-1) McGill-Toolen (18-5) Hartselle (20-2) Eufaula (21-4) Athens (14-4) Mortimer Jordan (23-4) Northridge (21-4) Buckhorn (18-4) Chelsea (20-5) Madison Academy (12-10)

Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (8-7), Cullman (14-10), McAdory (14-12), Muscle Shoals (13-8), Oxford (20-6), Park Crossing (16-4).

CLASS 5A

Central-Tuscaloosa (13-3) Charles Henderson (12-2) Pleasant Grove (24-5) Carver-Birmingham (17-4) Mae Jemison (15-8) Guntersville (19-6) LeFlore (15-7) Ramsay (17-12) Selma (8-2) Lee-Huntsville (9-10)

Others nominated: Fairfield (11-9), Headland (10-3), Lawrence Co. (16-2).

CLASS 4A

Anniston (16-3) Priceville (21-8) Jackson (24-2) Rogers (21-7) Deshler (20-9) Williamson (14-2) Handley (17-9) St. James (16-6) Hamilton (19-5) Cherokee Co. (19-5)

Others nominated: Geneva (15-7), Good Hope (20-8), New Hope (14-5), Jacksonville (14-5), Oneonta (19-6).

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Academy (21-2) Susan Moore (25-2) Lauderdale Co. (17-4) Collinsville (23-4) Trinity (16-4) Prattville Christian (21-5) Winfield (20-3) T.R. Miller (11-2) Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2) Phil Campbell (23-5)

Others nominated: Elkmont (16-6), Ohatchee (11-4), Plainview (21-7), Sylvania (21-7).

CLASS 2A

Spring Garden (26-2) Pisgah (17-6) G.W. Long (14-0) Hatton (19-3) Midfield (16-6) Geneva Co. (17-6) St. Luke’s (18-4) Cold Springs (16-7) Ider (19-10) Tanner (15-3)

Others nominated: Falkville (20-8), Sand Rock (14-11).

CLASS 1A

Skyline (22-7) Winterboro (20-0) Samson (20-3) Loachapoka (11-7) Coosa Christian (20-3) Marion Co. (23-7) Florala (12-10) R.A. Hubbard (9-4) Pleasant Home (9-8) Georgiana (12-10)

Others nominated: Belgreen (12-11), Covenant Christian (12-3), Lindsay Lane (13-6).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Vestavia Hills (24-3) Fairhope (23-1) Oak Mountain (18-8) Spain Park (22-6) Hoover (17-7) Huntsville (19-6) Mary Montgomery (15-4) Albertville (17-6) Baker (15-8) Enterprise (17-6)

Others nominated: Gadsden City (18-11), James Clemens (15-8), Jeff Davis (13-4), Sparkman (12-9), Thompson (13-10).

CLASS 6A

Hartselle (23-2) Mountain Brook (22-6) Huffman (17-3) Oxford (25-2) Spanish Fort (20-3) Clay-Chalkville (16-4) Pinson Valley (18-3) Eufaula (23-4) Calera (15-7) Shades Valley (11-8)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (21-8), Cullman (13-7), Hueytown (19-4), Park Crossing (12-4), Saraland (15-5), Scottsboro (20-3), Woodlawn (15-10).

CLASS 5A

Ramsay (21-7) Lee-Huntsville (9-1) Talladega (16-3) Guntersville (19-4) Pleasant Grove (18-7) Sylacauga (16-3) Center Point (8-7) Russellville (16-5) Greenville (16-8) Parker (11-8)

Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (17-11), Charles Henderson (18-7), Faith-Mobile (13-7), Lawrence Co. (17-6), LeFlore (12-7), Selma (8-3), Sipsey Valley (16-5).

CLASS 4A

Williamson (22-2) Anniston (19-5) White Plains (17-6) Dallas Co. (10-4) Brooks (16-7) Good Hope (19-7) St. Michael (15-10) Westminster-Huntsville (15-6) West Morgan (9-8) Jacksonville (13-6)

Others nominated: Central-Florence (18-7), Deshler (19-9), Escambia Co. (10-11), Haleyville (19-8), Hamilton (18-9), West Limestone (10-9).

CLASS 3A

Cottage Hill (21-1) Plainview (24-5) Fyffe (19-5) Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-4) Piedmont (14-6) Geraldine (20-5) Chickasaw (14-5) Mobile Christian (17-8) Lauderdale Co. (18-5) Opp (16-1)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-12), Catholic-Montgomery (15-5), Clements (13-9), Danville (15-8), Elkmont (14-7), Pike Co. (8-4), Providence Christian (15-6), Wicksburg (18-6), Winfield (20-8).

CLASS 2A

Midfield (20-6) North Sand Mountain (21-5) Clarke Co. (18-3) Sand Rock (19-5) Lanett (13-4) Section (17-11) Calhoun (12-7) Cold Springs (18-5) Spring Garden (17-8) Geneva Co. (17-3)

Others nominated: Addison (17-11), Hatton (13-6), Westbrook Christian (17-5).

CLASS 1A

Decatur Heritage (13-7) Autaugaville (23-0) Ragland (18-5) Florala (22-5) Belgreen (19-2) Pickens Co. (12-4) Jacksonville Christian (15-6) Skyline (18-8) Brantley (13-5) Covenant Christian (19-4)

Others nominated: Holy Spirit (10-6), Meek (14-8), Woodville (12-8).

