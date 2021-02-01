Registered Alabama Voters to Begin Receiving Voter Update Cards at Home

MONTGOMERY – Registered Alabama voters recently started receiving postcards notifying them of the state’s efforts to update voter records.

Voter file maintenance, which is required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, is a four-year process that uses a two-step mailing program to identify voters who may have moved.

The first mailer was sent to every single registered voter in the State of Alabama.

Voters should check to make sure the name and address on the card are correct. If this is the case, no additional action is required.

However, if the person whose name appears on the card does not live at the address listed, the card should be marked “return to sender” and placed in the U.S. mail.

Voters with questions about this notice should contact their county Board of Registrars office.

Following the completion of this process later this Spring, second mailers will go out to voters whose mailers were returned in an effort to maintain accurate and up-to-date voter rolls.

