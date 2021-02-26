Rogers Invites High School Students to Participate in Congressional Art Competition

(Washington, DC)—Congressman Mike Rogers announced today the Third District Congressional Art Competition is officially open. Due to COVID-19, the competition will be held virtually again this year. Rogers is inviting all artistic high school students from across East Alabama to participate.

The deadline for submission is Friday, April 23rd at 5:00 p.m. Central. If interested in participating, please visit https://mikerogers.house.gov/services/third-congressional-district-art-competition.htm for more information. Any additional questions can be directed to Rachel Wallace in our Oxford District Office at 256-236-5655.

The winner’s artwork will be displayed in the Cannon tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building and on House.Gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.

