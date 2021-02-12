The importance of black history month

Black History Month first started in the 1970s in the United States, though there were certainly similar recognitions held before then.

The celebratory month has continued ever since, spotlighting the contributions of Black Americans in communities across the United States.

In Chambers County, each of our communities does a great job of recognizing and celebrating Black History Month.

Each February, area organizations and municipalities hold Black History Month programs to recognize leaders in the black community for their contributions. Obviously, due to COVID-19, those celebrations were smaller — or virtual — this year, but we’re still thankful they took place.

As an example, Lanett honored Coach Clifford Story, Superintendent Jennifer Boyd and retired coach Richard Carter at a recent council meeting for their leadership roles in our community. In addition, longtime civil rights attorney Fred Gray was honored at that meeting. Gray is the father of Lanett City Attorney Stanley Gray.

We should always celebrate the positive contributions made by groups and individuals in Chambers County, but February is an opportunity to put black history at the forefront.

We hope to continue to see other celebrations of Black history as the month of February continues.

