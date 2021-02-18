The Village, CCDA team up for I Care Alabama food giveaway

LANETT — More than 20 volunteers showed up in sub-freezing weather Wednesday morning to assist in a food distribution in the Lanett Mill parking lot.

“Things went as well as they did this morning thanks to the volunteers we had,” said Clint Gilder of Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village).

Several truckloads of food were sent down from Birmingham by I Care Alabama. The charitable organization worked with the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA) to coordinate the Lanett distribution. Things went so well that a second distribution has been planned for Saturday morning back in the parking lot.

“We gave out a total of 1,092 boxes of food in an hour-and-a-half,” said CCDA office manager Cori Cook. “Officers from the Lanett Police Department helped direct traffic. Volunteers started arriving at 6:30 this morning to help, and we got the distribution started at 7:50. At one point, cars were lined up as far as you could see.”

Volunteers are indispensable in getting boxed food off the trucks and ready to be given to those who are lined up in vehicles. The recipient doesn’t have to get out of their vehicle, just pop the trunk or open one of the doors.

Members of The Village will be in LaFayette on Saturday morning, Feb. 20 conducting a free food distribution at LaFayette High.

Mayor Kenneth Vines and the City of LaFayette will be assisting them. It will be taking place from 9 a.m. until noon CT. (10 a.m. till 1 p.m. EST). Everyone is welcome. The food will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. Up to 400 families will be served.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

