T$M Taxes hosts cookout

VALLEY — Anyone who saw Stuart, the one-eyed Minion, waving at passing cars Friday afternoon and thought they must have been seeing things — they weren’t.

“Stuart” was inviting passersby to Tax Explosion 2021, where the business owners of X$M Taxes, LLC were thanking the community for their support over the last five years. From 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST in the Merritt Building on Highway 29 in Valley, free food was available to anyone who stopped by.

Rod Jennings was grilling on site seafood, bungee burgers and hot dogs. The Josephs, along with staff members Reneshia Allen, Dinah Finley and Rebecca Allen, were dressed in black and yellow Tax Explosion t-shirts.

“We just wanted to thank people for being good to us since we started our business,” Melinda Joseph said. “We’ve been preparing taxes for five years now, the past two at this location. We love meeting people and enjoying their company.”

As for Stuart, it was a costume with Jaziah Banks inside waving at passersby on Highway 29 and inviting them to stop.

Melinda was the activities director at Diversicare of Lanett for some 20 years before deciding to devote full time to her tax service. She’s also an event planner.

“We rent out tables and chairs for birthday parties, family reunions, weddings and other special events,” she said. “We’ll also set up your event for you.”

X$M Tax Service is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“We do everything on a professional level,” she said. “We assure all our clients that everything we do is legal and above board. We go the extra mile in making sure you get the best return possible that’s fully within the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

