Valley Council honors two long-time businesses

VALLEY — At the Monday meeting of the Valley City Council, two local businesses were honored for their many years of service to the community. It was part of the city’s annual Black History Month observance.

Receiving mayoral proclamations were Bradley A. Gibson and Willie L. Williams of B & W Heating & Air and Yolanda James Carter of Kiddie Kollege and Day Care.

Carter told the council that she had lived in Valley her entire life and had been the owner and operator of Kiddie Kollege and Day Care for 31 years. She added that Mayor Leonard Riley was her principal when she graduated from Valley High.

“It’s always an honor to recognize our citizens, especially one of my graduates,” Riley said.

Council Member Henry Cooper read the proclamation commending Carter and her business.

“She has also branched into real estate and tax preparation while serving as a youth minister at Mount Zion AME Church,” Cooper said. “Yolanda James Carter has set an example through her willingness to see what is needed, act on those needs and by doing so, has enriched both her community and her businesses.”

“I am just glad to have been able to serve my community,” Carter said. “I have a passion for serving.”

B & W Heating and Air has been in business for more than 25 years and has been at the same location off Fairfax Bypass since Feb. 2, 1996. Council Member Marquetta Madden read a proclamation recognizing the business.

“They have been installing and repairing heating and air conditioning for residences and businesses since that time,” she said. “B & W Heating and Air has been one of the many pillars in the community helping us keep warm in the winter and cool in the summer.”

Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.

