Victim in Cusseta shooting identified

The Lee County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed Monday in a domestic disturbance on Lee Road 2085.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Stacey Brown Walls, 49, was allegedly shot and killed by her son, 19-year-old Austin Walls, Monday afternoon at a residence just over the Lee County line. Austin Walls has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

According to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, five others were at the location at the time of the shooting, including three children. During the investigation, LCSO recovered a 9 mm handgun believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this investigation is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651, (334)-737-7150 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at (334) 215 STOP (7867).

