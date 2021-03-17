Chambers County under tornado watch
Chambers County is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. ET.
The original watch was issued midday on Wednesday, and the watch was extended to include Chambers County at 2:17 p.m. ET. The watch is a “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch, a description added when the weather service believes multiple strong storms or tornadoes are possible.
The majority of Chambers County was under a moderate risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, high winds and hail. Moderate is four out of five on the National Weather Service scale.
A large portion of Central Alabama was under a high warning, five out of five on the scale. By 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, several tornado warnings had already been issued, including one in Selma.
