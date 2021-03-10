Chief Tommy Weldon provides update on bomb threat at Valley Walmart

In his report to the Valley City Council on Monday, Police Chief Tommy Weldon said Valley Walmart was closed for several hours on Monday after a bomb threat. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the Auburn and Opelika police departments had been brought up to search the building. Valley police had also received assistance from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the search.

“I don’t think there’s anything there,” Weldon said. “We think we have a suspect in the case, and I hope we bring it to closure soon. There were a lot of unhappy customers in the closing.”

Customers inside the store when the bomb threat was made were quickly ushered outside. They, along with the other customers who arrived to go shopping at Walmart, were kept outside until the bomb search ended at 7:06 p.m. EST.

