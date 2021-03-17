EAMC reports lowest COVID-19 inpatient count since the pandemic began

In a press release this afternoon, EAMC said their COVID-19 inpatient census remains low. “With today’s mark of 7 being the lowest since the opening days of the pandemic. Residents are asked to please continue the safety protocols that have helped us get to this level of containment,” the release said.

The press release also said the Community Vaccine Clinic surpassed the 50,000-dose mark late Monday afternoon and was at 51,475 heading into today. “People eligible under Gov. Ivey’s expanded plan (55 & up, 16-54 with high-risk medical conditions, or among the new groups listed in Phase 1C) are encouraged to register at www.eastALcovidvaccine.com and look for a time slot to self-schedule their first dose. If their category group is not shown on the registration form, they should choose “Other,” the release said.

For the 1,300 or so people scheduled to receive a vaccine dose tomorrow, EAMC plan’s to have the Vaccine Clinic open for its regular hours. If the storms tonight affect hours, EAMC will post the change on social media. If the storms impact a person’s ability to get to the clinic at their assigned time, they are asked to come later in the day and EAMC will work them in. However, arriving at their designated time is preferred if at all possible as that will make the process easiest for everyone.

