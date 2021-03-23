EMA warns of severe weather potential

On March 17, the state of Alabama endured a storm system that brought 24 tornadoes across the state. According to the Chambers County EMA, last week’s storm ranks sixth in state history for total tornadoes in a single event since data began being tracked.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has evaluated 20 of the storms that touched down in its coverage area. NWS covers 39 counties in Central Alabama. Many of the tornadoes evaluated were EF-0 or EF-1. However, in Dallas County, the Burnsville community saw an EF-2 tornado come through early in the afternoon of March 17.

One of the largest tornado outbreaks in Alabama occurred on April 27, 2011, when 62 confirmed tornadoes formed in Alabama.

Of all the tornadoes that spawned during the March 17 storm, there were no deaths and only two injuries were reported.

The Chambers County EMA wants to thank Central Alabama for preparing prior to the storm’s arrival and for heeding all the warnings that were released.

“We are very thankful and happy to report there were no fatalities,” Deputy Director, Kathy Hornsby said. “Many people are picking up whatever is left of their belongings, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Hornsby also said that there is a potential for more severe weather again on Thursday afternoon and evening. The Birmingham NWS currently lists Chambers County under a slight chance of severe weather, meaning a chance of tornadoes and high winds up to 60 miles per hour. The forecast will be updated in the days ahead.

