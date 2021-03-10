Gov. Ivey announces reopening of Alabama Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the Alabama Capitol and the Gov. Mansion are now open to the public effective immediately. All were previously closed to unscheduled visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As more Alabamians voluntarily get vaccinated and our COVID-19 numbers continue in an encouraging direction, it is only proper that our state capitol and governor’s mansion are once again open to the public,” Governor Ivey said. “I appreciate the people of Alabama being patient and abiding by the COVID-19 protocols, however, I’m excited to announce that we can safely welcome folks back for a visit.”

The Alabama Capitol is open for self-guided tours only, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Goat Hill Museum Store, located within the Alabama Capitol, is now open to members of the public Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Alabama Governor’s Mansion is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only via Tours@mansion.alabama.gov or by calling 334-834-3022. Additional information on hours and scheduling a tour may be found on the governor’s website.

Individuals visiting all locations are required to observe the state’s current public health order, including the wearing of masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

