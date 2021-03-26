JB’s Butthouse holds ribbon cutting

HUGULEY — At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a new family business on 54th Avenue SW (a.k.a. the FOP Road). The J.B. Butt House has been serving barbecue since early December. Business has been good so far and is getting better with the arrival of the spring/summer season.

J.B. is for Johnny Bolton, the owner. Helping him in the business is his wife, Lori, sister-in-law, Virginia Long, and Andrea Snowden, his cousin. Bolton sold real estate in the Atlanta area for 25 years and retired from that to devote full-time to a barbecue business.

He and Lori had a business in Wadley for two-and-a-half years and relocated to the Valley late last year.

“I have been competing professionally for ten years now,” he told The Valley Times-News.

The J.B. Butt House is open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday afternoons.

“We are growing every day,” Bolton said. “We are getting more and more customers every day, and I have a great staff helping me. Barbecue has been my passion for a long, long time, and I’m glad I have my own business cooking it. We have just about every kind of barbecue you can find from pulled pork to chicken, ribs, brisket, barbecued cheese fries, and barbecued potatoes.”

Bolton has gone from selling real estate in a big city to being the pitmaster of his own barbecue house, and he’s absolutely loving it.

GVACC Executive Director Carrie Royster is a fan of the business.

“I clean my plate every time I’m here, and I take home with me one of their pecan pies,” she said at the ribbon-cutting.

The new business is located in the Lanett police jurisdiction, and a delegation from the city was there to wish the new business well. Among them were Mayor Kyle McCoy, Planning & Development Director Tony Chandler, Police Chief Johnny Wood, Patrol Commander Richard Casner and a number of city workers.

“We wish you the best of luck in your new business,” McCoy said. “We know you love what you do. Running your own business is more than a 9-to-5 job. I hope lots of people come out to support your business.”

County officials present for the ribbon-cutting included Probate Judge Paul Story, Revenue Commissioner Beth Abney and Major T.J. Wood of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

