Mr. Ashley Todd, 59, of LaFayette, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Liberty CME Church Cemetery in LaFayette. Bishop Frank McLeod officiating.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories Wendy Jennings of 28 years to a devoted relationship; four children, Shaneka Thomas (Desmond) Shalonda Thomas, Terence Jennings and Latravious Brewer, all of LaFayette; 10 grandchildren, Aaliyah Brooks, Alicia Brooks, Alivia Brooks, Janautica Anderson, Johnathon Anderson, Jaylan Anderson, Josh Anderson, Justin Anderson, Jordan Anderson, and Jaynasia’s Anderson; five sisters, Bessie Cox, of Phenix City, Betty Hughley, of LaFayette, Sarah Hughley, of Auburn, Jeanette McLeod (Bishop Frank McLeod) and Annette Bryant (Johnnie), both of Opelika; four brothers, the Rev. Daniel Todd (Martha), Walter Todd, Donald Todd and Victor Todd (Janice), all of LaFayette; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends whom he loved.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

