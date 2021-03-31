Mr. Ashley Todd
Mr. Ashley Todd, 59, of LaFayette, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Liberty CME Church Cemetery in LaFayette. Bishop Frank McLeod officiating.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories Wendy Jennings of 28 years to a devoted relationship; four children, Shaneka Thomas (Desmond) Shalonda Thomas, Terence Jennings and Latravious Brewer, all of LaFayette; 10 grandchildren, Aaliyah Brooks, Alicia Brooks, Alivia Brooks, Janautica Anderson, Johnathon Anderson, Jaylan Anderson, Josh Anderson, Justin Anderson, Jordan Anderson, and Jaynasia’s Anderson; five sisters, Bessie Cox, of Phenix City, Betty Hughley, of LaFayette, Sarah Hughley, of Auburn, Jeanette McLeod (Bishop Frank McLeod) and Annette Bryant (Johnnie), both of Opelika; four brothers, the Rev. Daniel Todd (Martha), Walter Todd, Donald Todd and Victor Todd (Janice), all of LaFayette; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends whom he loved.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Homer Reba Hill Lankford
Mrs. Homer Reba Hill Lankford, age 102, of Huguley, passed away on March 27, 2021, at Diversicare of Lanett. Mrs.... read more