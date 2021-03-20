Mr. Benjamin N. “Ben” Davis, age 79, of Lanett, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born on July 20, 1941, in Pittsview.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Lynn Davis; daughters, Peggie Mundy and Penny Valiani; son, Ben Davis, III.; step-daughter, Miranda Sturges; grandchildren, Davis, Nichole, Scotty, Katie, and McKenzie; great-grandchild, Carlee.

He was preceded in death by his step-son, Brett Butler.

Mr. Davis was a graduate of Auburn University. He was a life long Auburn fan and former walk on to the football team. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends and loved to travel with his wife.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. The Rev. Rusty Letson will officiate.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. EST until the service hour at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation, www.komen.org, in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

