Mr. Shelton Tonez “Bad Boy” Wilson was born on Oct. 15, 1973, to the parents of Ms. Lavonne Wilson and Mr. Gary Meadows. He departed his earthly home on March 14, 2021, at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange.

“Bad Boy,” as he was known, enjoyed his life hanging out with his family and friends. He was known for his dancing moves and loved riding motorcycles. Bad Boy will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Shelton received his education in the Troup County Public School System, where he was a member of the 1992 graduating class of Troup High School, LaGrange.

Bad Boy leaves to cherish his memories six daughters, Zibreka Brooks, Shelvayaantae Jones, Shelneqwa Jones, Valley, Daeshiana Brooks, West Point, Zapporiah Hutchinson, Lanett and Bretiya Brooks, LaGrange; mother, Lavonne Wilson, West Point; father, Gary Meadows, Louisville, Kentucky; three sisters, Shavonna (Adrian) McFarlin, West Point, LaKosha (David) Thomas, Louisville, Kentucky, Eushaundae (David) Washington, Elyria, Ohio; three brothers, Marco (Taya) Meadows, Gary Meadows, Jr., Louisville, Kentucky, Cassius (Tracy) Brock, North Carolina; three step-sisters, Sherry (Raymond) Harrison, Atlanta, Kimberly Alexander, Lanett and Angela (Calvin) Johnson, LaGrange; one step-brother, Michael (NiKita) Felix, West Point; aunts, Dorothy (Torrie) Trice, West Point, Sandra Wilson, Kentucky, JoAnne Meadows, Los Angeles, Jackie Costance Perry, Prattville and Denise (Herman) Hill, Atlanta; uncles, Willie (Diane) Wilson, William (Patricia) Wilson, Jimmy (Rhonda) Wilson, Frederick (Cynthia) Meadows, Alan (Tisha Manley) Meadows, Joseph (Tamicha) Meadows; six grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; god-mother, Anne Moore, Elyria, Ohio; a special companion, Sabrina Finley; a cousin, that was reared as a brother, Erick Floyd; two special friends, Christopher Scott and Cedric Miller and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST in the Marseilles Cemetery with Pastor Michael Slaughter serving as the eulogist.

Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.

