Mr. Tony Oliver, 73, of LaFayette, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his residence.

Tony was born in LaFayette, Oct. 15, 1947, to the late Lorenzo Oliver and the late Erma Blackmon Oliver.

He was a retired textile employee and was a member, deacon and treasurer of the Community Baptist Church in LaFayette. He loved to fish, hunt and to play cards, loved his family and loved his Lord. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Campaign Stars, two Overseas Service Bars, Combat Infantrymans Badge, Expert Badge and Sharpshooters Badge.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Military Rites at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Claude Bennett and the Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

Visitation will be held at Community Baptist Church in LaFayette from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT prior to leaving to go to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Community Baptist Church 1105 Co Rd 62, LaFayette, Alabama, 36862 or to Chattahoochee Hospice, #6 Medical Park North, Valley, Alabama, 36854.

He is survived by his three children, Lee (Dawn) Oliver, of Valley, Lamar Oliver, of LaFayette and Toni Lynn Oliver, of LaFayette; two sisters, Jennifer Bowden, of LaFayette and Cynthia (Danny) Crowley, of Opelika; one brother, Randy (Lynn) Oliver, of LaFayette; sister-in-law, Jackie (Nick) Lamb, of LaFayette; brother-in-law, Andy (Katrina) Teel, of Camp Hill; six grandchildren, Danielle (Matt) Dyer, Brooke (Michael) Hadaway, Zachary Oliver, Katelyn Oliver, Brianna Oliver and Hunter Oliver; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Sherry Oliver and grandson, Drew Oliver.

Online condolences may be made to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

