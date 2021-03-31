Mrs. Homer Reba Hill Lankford, age 102, of Huguley, passed away on March 27, 2021, at Diversicare of Lanett.

Mrs. Lankford was born in Franklin County, Georgia on Oct.31, 1918, to the late Robert Eugene Hill and Eula Liza Starrett Hill.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lankford; stepson Guy Lankford; stepdaughter JoAnn Riddle; granddaughter, Rhonda Riddle Fowler; three brothers, two sisters, four nephews, and one niece.

Mrs. Lankford graduated from Franklin County High School and Franklin Springs College. She retired from West Point Pepperell and after her retirement went to work at Valley Haven.

She was a member of West End Baptist Church. She loved her family, her church and her church family.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Lankford, Huguley; grandsons, Derek (Brooke) Lankford, Guy (Punky) Lankford, Neil “Bubba” (Kristy) Riddle; granddaughter, Sheree Lankford (Glenn) Folds; 10 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; special cousins, Sara Banks, Leon and Stephanie Rousey.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST at the West End Baptist Church with interment following in Resthaven Cemetery. The Rev. Don Downs officiating. Her family will be receiving friends at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. EST until the service hour.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Reba, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

