Troup County School System employees to be vaccinated March 15

The Troup County School System announced Friday that the Department of Health will begin vaccinating TCSS employees on March 15.

According to a TCSS press release, Troup County School System nurses completed the training required to administer the Moderna vaccination earlier this week. This required training will allow them to assist the DPH officials in administering the vaccine to eligible system employees. In conjunction with training for school nurses, all TCSS employees received an electronic survey inquiring if they intended to take the vaccine – over 600 responded affirmatively.

TCSS said this will not impact learning on Monday, March 15 because students are already scheduled to be out of school due to a professional learning day. However, Tuesday, March 16 will now convert to a virtual learning day for all students.

“We are proud to partner with the Department of Public Health to offer vaccines to our employees with the help of our school nurses. This will be a massive undertaking and we are prepared,” said TCSS Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate. “Due to the timing of the vaccinations, we will shift one in-person learning day to a virtual day for all students. That date is Tuesday, March 16. This will provide an opportunity for our employees to gauge their reaction to the vaccine without disrupting the learning process.”

TCSS said that students will receive lessons from their instructors via system issued Chromebooks or other learning devices. All schools offer Wifi connectivity if there is no internet available in the home. Students can talk to their instructor if there is a need for make-up assignments. Each school will provide further details about virtual learning assignments next week. TCSS employees are expected to report to work as normal both days.

TCSS employees who indicated they would like to take the vaccine will be notified via email by the TCSS Human Resources Department with an appointment time, directions to the vaccination facility, and other pertinent details on Monday, March 8. If employees have any questions, send a message to info@troup.org. Vaccines will be administered at the Administrative Services Center at 100 N. Davis Road.

