Valley Haven School will host Hike Bike Run and LaFayette Day this year

On Monday, the Chambers County Commission approved a proclamation that designated April 4 through April 10, 2021, as LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School and April 25 through May 1, 2021, as Hike Bike Run week.

Councilwoman Debra Riley read the proclamation that said in part the following: “Whereas Valley Haven School provides a valuable service to our area individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. And whereas the whole community combines efforts each year to support the Hike Bike Run for Valley Haven School. The annual Hike Bike Run is the most important fundraising event for Valley Haven School each year. And whereas this is the 45th annual Hike Bike Run, and the 25th annual LaFayette Day for Valley Haven. Therefore, the county commission would like to proclaim the week of April 4 through April 10, 2021, as LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School and April 25 through May 1, 2021, as Hike Bike Run week by the Chambers County Commission.”

Chris Busby, president of the Valley Haven Board, said having to cancel these events last year made it difficult to raise the necessary funds required for the federal funding match.

“As you can imagine, it’s been a very difficult year for Valley Haven School,” Busby said. “Last year, we had to cancel LaFayette Day and Hike Bike Run. And so for the first time in probably 30 or 40 years, we were not able to raise our $100,000 as required for our federal match.”

Busby also said the events will look a little different this year, adhering to social distancing and safety guidelines, but the goal is to still hold these events.

“So I would encourage you, if you can’t come, to please try to support some people who are doing fundraising. And if you can come please join us, we’d love to have you,” Busby said. Busby concluded by thanking the commission for all the support they have given to Valley Haven School over the years.

