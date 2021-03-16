Valley Tree Board gives away 400 trees

It took Valley Tree Board members and Valley city employees less than an hour-and-half to give away 400 trees Saturday morning. There was a very good turnout on the part of Valley residents to receive such trees as Granny Smith and Golden Delicious apple trees, mulberry trees along with blueberry and gardenia bushes. Two large trees – a Camellia and a cherry tree – were given away in a drawing. Shown above, in front from left, are Drew Pike, Bonnie Bonner, Suzie Britt, Patrick Bolt and Dolly Britt. In back, left to right, are James Jackson (who’s retiring as the city arborist), Dontavious Tucker, Mekell Smith, Barry Ferrell and Terrence Brown.

