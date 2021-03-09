Waitr expands, launches in Valley Area

Valley, AL – The popular food app Waitr is expanding its delivery service even more in the area – this time launching in Valley, Lanett and West Point. Waitr also announced new jobs come with the expansion.

The new service to the Valley area comes just weeks after Waitr returned to service to nearby Auburn and Opelika. Waitr came to Columbus in 2018 marking the debut of the popular app in the area.

Waitr is kicking off its debut in Valley with special free delivery. Anyone in the area can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app. This limited-time offer is good for all orders no matter whether you order one meal … or meals for whole family.

Numerous restaurants in Valley, Lanett and West Point that have already signed up with Waitr include Chuck’s BBQ, Terri’s Mill Village Café, Smokin Joe’s BBQ, Chicken Stop, Chick Delite, Merl’s Diner, Pokey’s 8th St. Grill, American Smokehouse, China Moon, Miso Sushi House, Tasty Donuts, Johnny’s NY Style Pizza, El Rio Grande, and Newt’s Food Machine.

The Waitr app is simple to use. After creating an account, you choose a restaurant, browse the fully customizable menu, select your items, and tap to submit the order with a credit card. The app can also be used for carryout orders. In addition, ordering is also available via the Web at waitrapp.com.

Waitr is currently looking to hire contract drivers in the Valley area. Those interested can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

