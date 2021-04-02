American Airlines relaunches non-stop flights to Washington, D.C.

Montgomery – On Sunday, April 4, 2021, American Airlines will resume non-stop flights from Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) to Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C.

The service, which began in January 2020, was suspended at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when air travel drastically dropped across the nation. Since that time, air traffic has rebounded at MGM as business and leisure travel increase.

“The convenience of a day trip makes the MGM-to-DCA flight schedule a customer favorite. Passengers can leave early morning and return to Montgomery in time to put the kids to bed,” said Marshall J. Taggart, Jr., Executive Airport Director.

“Our customers have consistently inquired about the return of the non-stop flight to Washington, D.C., and we are so pleased that American Airlines has restored this service.”

American Airlines also will continue to offer three daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Same-day flights to DCA are available for purchase at aa.com.

MGM is committed to delivering a world-class customer experience. Montgomery Regional Airport offers non-stop flights to Atlanta, Georgia (ATL); Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT); and Dallas, Texas (DFW). MGM currently serves the region with four daily flights by American and five daily flights by Delta. For more information on the airport, visit flymgm.com.

