Burrow Warehouse holds Merry Market Spring Show

WEST POINT — It was hard to find a parking place on West 4th Avenue in downtown West Point on Saturday and Sunday. Burrow Warehouse was drawing good crowds for its Merry Market Spring Show. Approximately 25 merchandise makers were there displaying and selling their wares. Many were handmade by artisans and new items were there as well.

“We had our first Merry Market this past November,” said owner Kesha Coniglio. “It was for the fall and winter season. What we are hosting today is our spring and summer show. We would like to host a Merry Market twice a year.”

The Saturday portion went from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Sunday Merry Market went from noon until 4 p.m.

Among the items for sale were Amish-style barn quilts and paintings by Amber Cook of LaGrange and handmade clay earrings made by Allie Crawford also of LaGrange. Retired art teacher Cheryl Morrison had some of her door hangers and hand-painted home decor items for sale. Assisting her were husband, Jamie and daughter, Jenna Perry.

Morrison was the first art teacher hired by the Troup County School System. She taught art at West Point Elementary School for 30 years and also taught at Southern Union State Community College. Over the years, her murals have been on display in West Point businesses and at the West Point gym.

The Over Yonder Candle Company had their locally made handcrafted candles, car fresheners and room sprays on sale. Some of the other booths had such items as t-shirts and gift baskets. Also present for the Spring Show was a crew from Joy FM.

The Burrow Warehouse is a downtown store building bearing the interior look of an industrial warehouse with its exposed brick walls, cement floors and open exposed wood ceilings. It’s a 10,000-square-foot setting and had its grand opening in November 2020. Since then, it has played host to outdoor ceremonies and receptions, rehearsal dinners, small weddings, business functions and meetings.

