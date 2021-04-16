Emily Susanne (Eady) Herrington, born Dec. 5, 1937, died on April 2, 2021, at the age of

83, after a wonderful and productive life of service. Emily is predeceased by her parents, Susanne Elizabeth (Stone) and Virgil Y.C. Eady, Sr.; her aunt, Emmalise Palmer Stone; her brother, Virgil Y.C. Eady, Jr., all of Oxford, Georgia; and her brother-in-law, David W. Herrington, Sr., of Shawmut.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Dr. F. Bruce Herrington, originally of Shawmut, Alabama; her four children, James Drew Herrington and wife Susan, Elizabeth Anne Herrington and wife Cindi, Susan Marie (Herrington) Klugman and husband Dave, Catherine Emmalise (Herrington) Elmore and husband John; her sisters-in-law Louise (Norton) Eady of Oxford, Georgia, and Sue (Finley) Herrington of Shawmut. She is also remembered by her two nieces, three nephews, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Born in Oxford, Georgia, Emily graduated from LaGrange College with a bachelor’s degree in music education (1959) and earned her master’s degree in public administration from Valdosta State University (1987). Immediately after college, Emily worked as a public school teacher, and later worked as a contract specialist for the U.S. Department of the Navy and the

U.S. Mint. In July 1987, Emily was one of four women inducted into the Rotary Club of Camden County (Georgia), making her one of the first female members of Rotary International.

She spent the last 20 years of her professional life teaching as an adjunct professor for Mercer University, co-teaching every course together with Bruce.

After marrying in 1960, Emily and Bruce moved together 29 times, having adventures together in Waco, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Norfolk, Virginia; Stafford, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Oxford, Georgia; St. Mary’s, Georgia; and Naples, Italy (twice), among other places.

Due to pandemic restrictions, a private interment is planned in the Oxford Historical Cemetery in Oxford, Georgia. Tributes in Emily’s memory may be sent to the Emily and Bruce Herrington Music Award, c/o Mark Davis, Development Office, LaGrange College, 601 Broad Street, LaGrange, Georgia 30240.

To place online condolences go to www.caldwellandcowan.com

