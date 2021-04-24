LaFayette teen killed in single-vehicle crash
A LaFayette teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Macon County, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The teen, 18, was fatally injured when the 2005 Honda Accord she was driving ran off the road and collided with a tree at approximately 7:31 a.m. ALEA said the teen, who has not been identified, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 45-mile marker, approximately five miles south of Auburn in Macon County.
Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
You Might Like
Historical society to host Civil War presentation
At 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, the public is welcome to view a discussion by Dr. Ben Severance on the... read more