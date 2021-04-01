Mr. Gene A. (Moose) McDonald, 82, of LaFayette, passed away peacefully with his family Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Bethany House in Auburn.

Gene was born in Tallapoosa County, on July 23, 1938, to the late Marvin McDonald and the late Ruth White McDonald.

He was a member of the LaFayette Heights Baptist Church.

Gene coached Chambers Academy’s first basketball team from 1969 to 1970. He retired from Tallapoosa River Electric Co-Op after 38 years of service. His favorite retirement spot was the North Carolina beaches where he was “Papaw” to his three grandchildren. He served our country in the U.S. Army for four years.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery, with the Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

The family will greet family and friends at the cemetery from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the graveside.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Edith McDonald, of LaFayette; daughter, Melissa (Trippe) Jacobs, of Hampstead, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Dr. Hannah Jacobs (Dr. David Shcherbelis), of Walnut Grove, Georgia, Hunter Jacobs, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Hank Jacobs, of Hampstead, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Billy Joe and Marvin McDonald.

Donations may be made to the LaFayette Heights Baptist Church, 1200 Alabama Hwy 77, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

Online condolences may be made to jeffjonesfuneralhome,com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

