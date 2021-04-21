Mr. James Harry “Cougar” Phillips

James Harry “Cougar” Phillips passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Alex City, due to Heart Failure.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray M. Phillips and Lois Allen Phillips; and his grandparents, Oliver and Nannie Allen, and Warner and Alice Phillips.

He was born Nov. 3, 1943, minutes after his twin brother, Charles Larry, in Lanett. He graduated in 1962 from LaFayette High School, where he played sports, including football. He worked in the trucking industry, for West Point Pepperell, and later McClendon Trucking of LaFayette.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Larry Phillips (Avie), of Huguley; sister, Kay Phillips Ingle (George), of Dadeville; his brother, Mitchell Phillips (Rose), of College Park, Georgia; and a dearly loved aunt, Wyllowdean Hendrix, of Elberta; as well as many nieces and nephews.

“Cougar” was known for his love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and his BBQ and stew. He was a lifelong resident of Chambers County.

A graveside service is planned at LaFayette City Cemetery, in LaFayette, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. CT. All are welcome to attend, with social distancing observed.

Donations in his memory can be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573, or the Charity of your choice.

