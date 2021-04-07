Mr. Ronald Preston Porter, 74, of Lanett, passed from this life into the arms of our Lord on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at EAMC in Opelika.

Ron was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Eclectic, to the late Preston and Linda Porter. He grew up in Phenix City, where he attended Central High School. He proudly joined the United States Marine Corps on June 6, 1966. While serving in Vietnam, Lance Corporal Porter was attached to Mike Battery, 4th Battalion, 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division where he was awarded the “Purple Heart” Medal.

Ron retired from the Lee County School system. He was a very active member of Lanett 1st United Methodist Church where he was president of the “Men’s Club”, served on several committees, ushered, cooked when needed and helped organize game night.

Ron loved spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger. He was loving and kind, outgoing and had a wonderful contagious sense of humor. His favorite hobby was playing dominos. He enjoyed going to his special prayer spot at the lake, reading, listening to music, going for drives in the country and Alabama football.

Ron is survived by his wife of 17 years, Deborah Porter; daughter, Kellie (Marvin) Justice; granddaughters, Sarah and Hannah Justice; brother, Mitchell (Jan)Porter; sisters, Denise (Danny) Peoples, Lanelle (Gene) Tucker, Sheila (Mark) Mancil; father-in-law, Carlos Adams and brother-in-law, Mark Adams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha Jo Walker; and mother-in-law, Barbara Adams.

A memorial service will be held at Lanett 1st United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT.

The Rev. Paul Messer is officiating.

In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests that donations be made to Ron’s home church, Lanett 1st United Methodist Church in his memory.

Those attending are asked to please follow the church’s covid policies including wearing masks and social distancing.

For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.