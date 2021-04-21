Mr. Thomas Dewayne Beach
Mr. Thomas Dewayne Beach, a resident of Akron, Ohio and former resident of Chambers County, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Akron, Ohio.
Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (CT) at Greater Pine Hill Baptist Church, LaFayette.
Rev. Rodney Thomas, Pastor/Officiant and Interment in Standing Rock Cemetery, LaFayette.
Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.
