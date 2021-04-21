Mr. William H. (Bill) Landrum, Jr., 63, of LaFayette, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence.

Bill was born in LaFayette June 17, 1957, to the late William Herman Landrum, Sr. and the late Ethel “Jackie” Lindsey Landrum.

He was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette and retired as a Major from the James C. Morgan Detention Facility after 25 years of service.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Bennie Yates and the Rev. Brian Lee Yates officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Adams Landrum, of LaFayette; three children, Brandon (Laura) Heath, of Lanett, Casey (Brent) Wilson, of LaFayette and Taylor (Jessica) Jennings, of Beauregard; two sisters, Eva Jo Thrasher, of Auburn and Helen (Jake) Barnhill, of Prattville; brother, Bobby Landrum, of Opelika; grandchildren, Haleigh, Allison, Brendan, Aiden, Gray, Fisher, Vivi, Kellan, Addi Kate, Crash and Max; and great-grandbaby, Nolan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Faye and two brothers-in-law, Johnny and Glenn.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

